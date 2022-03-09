Earth Therapeutics Anti-Stress Massage Lotion Perspective: front
Earth Therapeutics Anti-Stress Massage Lotion Perspective: left
Earth Therapeutics Anti-Stress Massage Lotion Perspective: top
Earth Therapeutics Anti-Stress Massage Lotion

5 fl ozUPC: 0070469409690
A holistic massage treatment specially formulated to relax both the body and the mind. A soothing, mind-calming infusion of aroma-therapeutic Chamomile and Lavender is blended into a natural greaseless base that allows the hands to move easily over the body. This formula is excellent for deep muscle work.

  • Greaseless Formula • Contains No Mineral Oil
  • [Mind / Body] THERAPY®
  • Natural Essential Blend
  • Chamomile
  • Lavender
  • Not Tested on Animals
  • Environmental Caring