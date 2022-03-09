Hover to Zoom
Earth Therapeutics Anti-Stress Massage Lotion
5 fl ozUPC: 0070469409690
Product Details
A holistic massage treatment specially formulated to relax both the body and the mind. A soothing, mind-calming infusion of aroma-therapeutic Chamomile and Lavender is blended into a natural greaseless base that allows the hands to move easily over the body. This formula is excellent for deep muscle work.
- Greaseless Formula • Contains No Mineral Oil
- [Mind / Body] THERAPY®
- Natural Essential Blend
- Chamomile
- Lavender
- Not Tested on Animals
- Environmental Caring