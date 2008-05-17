Just as life began in the sea, the sea is also the natural source of the minerals and organic nutrients that are vital to life and health. In fact, the minerals and nutrients found in sea salts closely approximate the chemistry of the human body. For centuries, spas around the world have used such marine-derived ingredients to promote well being and to treat a variety of ailments.

This mineral bath soak contains 100% pure, concentrated Dead Sea Salts which are ultrarich in the essential minerals and trace elements that:

-help to draw out impurities

-soothe skin irritation

-relax tense muscles and joints

-relieve aching back

Delivered through the relaxing ritual of a nice, hot bath, this mineral treatment penetrates deep to ease soreness and bring therapeutic benefits in a restful setting.