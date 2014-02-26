These exfoliating gloves are specially woven to gently and effectively exfoliate layers of dead skin and impurities from the body's surface. An integral part of any cleansing ritual, these gloves unclog pores and buff away dullness to reveal skin's natural glow. Also revitalizes the body and mind by massaging away stress while stimulating blood circulation.

Buffs Away Dullness to Reveal Skin's Natural Glow

Not Tested on Animals