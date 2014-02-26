Hover to Zoom
Earth Therapeutics Exfoliating Hydro Gloves
1 ctUPC: 0007337709117
These exfoliating gloves are specially woven to gently and effectively exfoliate layers of dead skin and impurities from the body's surface. An integral part of any cleansing ritual, these gloves unclog pores and buff away dullness to reveal skin's natural glow. Also revitalizes the body and mind by massaging away stress while stimulating blood circulation.
- Buffs Away Dullness to Reveal Skin's Natural Glow
- Not Tested on Animals