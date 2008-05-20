Get a handle on this Far Reaching Back Brush with Earth Therapeutics® Ergo-Form™ non-slip ergonomic grip. Its special "wave-groove" construction gives you secure leverage as you scrub away. Regular scrubbing is important because it unclogs pores -- allowing skin to release toxins trapped inside the body. A plush matting of natural bristles gently exfoliates and stirs up circulation, while the deluxe long-reach handle gives you a helping hand to get at those hard-to-reach places.

Ergonomic Curved Handle