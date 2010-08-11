Earth Therapeutics Gardener's Hand Repair Lotion Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Earth Therapeutics Gardener's Hand Repair Lotion Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Earth Therapeutics Gardener's Hand Repair Lotion

6 fl ozUPC: 0070469409005
Purchase Options

Product Details

A natural gardener's blend of purest plant extracts, soothing, therapeutic oatmeal, and super-emollient shea butter form a systemic barrier that moisturizes & heals dry, damaged skin while protecting it from nature's harsh elements. Alpha hydroxy acids also help smooth out and minimize the appearance of skin's roughness.

  • Protective Conditioner
  • Shea Butter - Oatmeal Alpha-Hydroxy Complex
  • From the Greenhouse™