Earth Therapeutics Gardener's Hand Repair Lotion
6 fl ozUPC: 0070469409005
A natural gardener's blend of purest plant extracts, soothing, therapeutic oatmeal, and super-emollient shea butter form a systemic barrier that moisturizes & heals dry, damaged skin while protecting it from nature's harsh elements. Alpha hydroxy acids also help smooth out and minimize the appearance of skin's roughness.
- Protective Conditioner
- Shea Butter - Oatmeal Alpha-Hydroxy Complex
- From the Greenhouse™