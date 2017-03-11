Hover to Zoom
Earth Therapeutics Hydro Body Sponge
1 Count
Product Details
This isn't your standard mesh sponge. Thicker, plusher, denser than the others, this Hydro Body Sponge also has an elastic strap to secure it to your hand while cleaning. Just add your favorite liquid soap and watch the bubbles double.
- Hydro Body Sponge with Hand Strap
- Forest Green
- Colorful Mesh Sponge
- Great for Exfoliating and Cleansing!
- Not Tested on Animals
- Product of Taiwan