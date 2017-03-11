This isn't your standard mesh sponge. Thicker, plusher, denser than the others, this Hydro Body Sponge also has an elastic strap to secure it to your hand while cleaning. Just add your favorite liquid soap and watch the bubbles double.

Hydro Body Sponge with Hand Strap

Forest Green

Colorful Mesh Sponge

Great for Exfoliating and Cleansing !

! Not Tested on Animals

Product of Taiwan