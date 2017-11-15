Ingredients

Glycine Soya ( Soybean ) Oil , Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil , Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil , Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil , Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil , Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil , Tocopherol , Eucalyptus Globulus Oil , Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil , Limonene , Linalool .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

