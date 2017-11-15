Earthly Body Miracle Oil
Product Details
Miracle Oil is a blend of 100% natural oils, featuring Tea Tree Oil, Hemp Seed oil, and Jojoba Oil.
Uses and Benefits ARE LIMITLESS
dry feet and heels, shave bumps, calms the effects of waxing, nails and cuticles and more!
What''s Inside
Tea Tree Oil
Hemp Seed Oil
Vitamin E
Avocado Oil
Eucalyptus Oil
Apricot Oil
Jojoba Oil
Rosemary Oil
Soybean Oil
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glycine Soya ( Soybean ) Oil , Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil , Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil , Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil , Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil , Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil , Tocopherol , Eucalyptus Globulus Oil , Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil , Limonene , Linalool .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
