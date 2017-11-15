Earthly Body Miracle Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Earthly Body Miracle Oil

1 ozUPC: 0089878800099
Purchase Options

Product Details

Miracle Oil is a blend of 100% natural oils, featuring Tea Tree Oil, Hemp Seed oil, and Jojoba Oil.

Uses and Benefits ARE LIMITLESS

dry feet and heels, shave bumps, calms the effects of waxing, nails and cuticles and more!

What''s Inside

Tea Tree Oil

Hemp Seed Oil

Vitamin E

Avocado Oil

Eucalyptus Oil

Apricot Oil

Jojoba Oil

Rosemary Oil

Soybean Oil

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Glycine Soya ( Soybean ) Oil , Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil , Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil , Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil , Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil , Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil , Tocopherol , Eucalyptus Globulus Oil , Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil , Limonene , Linalool .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More