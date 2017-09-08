Hover to Zoom
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500000843
Located in AISLE 2
Ecco Domani Italian Pinot Grigio is a medium bodied, crisp white wine with notes of light citrus and tropical fruit. This approachable white wine from the Delle Venezie region of Italy delights your senses with delicate floral aromas and a crisp, refreshing finish. Highly versatile, Pinot Grigio wine pairs well with a variety of foods and occasions. Try this refreshing white winewith light pastas, poultry and fish. By using cutting-edge methods, Ecco Domani creates fruit-forward, balanced Italian wines that reflect the regions where they’re grown.
- One 750 mL bottle of Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio White Wine
- Medium bodied Pinot Grigio wine with a crisp, refreshing finish
- Refreshing white wine with notes of tropical fruit, citrus and honeydew
- Approachable Italian wine with delicate floral aromas
- Pair this highly versatile dry white wine with a variety of foods and occasions
- Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio from Italy
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable