ECLIPSE Spearmint Sugar Free Chewing Gum 60 Count

60 ctUPC: 0002200000319
•Package includes Eclipse Spearmint Sugarfree Gum 60-piece bottle
•Eclipse gum gives you incredibly fresh breath
•Enjoy the smooth mint flavor of Spearmint
•Sugar free and easy to share
•Chewing gum with a burst of fresh flavor inside a crisp outer shell

Get incredibly fresh breath whenever you need it with Eclipse Sugarfree Gum. Crunch into the minty outer shell and release a cool burst of refreshing spearmint-flavored gum. Keep a pack in your pocket or a cup in your car so you'll always have breath freshening on hand to share.

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2piece (3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Sorbitol, Maltitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Gum Arabic, Less Than 2% of: Soy Lecithin, Aspartame, Color (Titanium Dioxide), Acesulfame K, Carnauba Wax, BHT (To Maintain Freshness).

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

