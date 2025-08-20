ECLIPSE Spearmint Sugar Free Chewing Gum 60 Count
Product Details
•Package includes Eclipse Spearmint Sugarfree Gum 60-piece bottle
•Eclipse gum gives you incredibly fresh breath
•Enjoy the smooth mint flavor of Spearmint
•Sugar free and easy to share
•Chewing gum with a burst of fresh flavor inside a crisp outer shell
Get incredibly fresh breath whenever you need it with Eclipse Sugarfree Gum. Crunch into the minty outer shell and release a cool burst of refreshing spearmint-flavored gum. Keep a pack in your pocket or a cup in your car so you'll always have breath freshening on hand to share.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sorbitol, Maltitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Gum Arabic, Less Than 2% of: Soy Lecithin, Aspartame, Color (Titanium Dioxide), Acesulfame K, Carnauba Wax, BHT (To Maintain Freshness).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.