Eclipse Spearmint Sugar Free Chewing Gum
180 ctUPC: 0002200001424
Product Details
Get incredibly fresh breath whenever you need it with Eclipse Sugarfree Gum. Crunch into the minty outer shell and release a cool burst of refreshing spearmint-flavored gum. Keep a pack in your pocket or a cup in your car so you'll always have breath freshening on hand to share.
- Package includes Eclipse Spearmint Sugarfree Gum 180-piece bag
- Eclipse gum gives you incredibly fresh breath
- Enjoy the smooth mint flavor of Spearmint
- Sugar free and easy to share
- Chewing gum with a burst of fresh flavor inside a crisp outer shell
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pieces (3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Made of: Sorbitol, Matitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Acacia, Natural and Artificial Flavors; Less Than 2% of: Soy Lecithin, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Carnauba Wax, BHT (To Maintain Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More