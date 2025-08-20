Eclipse® Winterfrost Sugar Free Chewing Gum
Product Details
Start a blizzard in your mouth with ECLIPSE Winterfrost Sugarfree Chewing Gum. Crunch into the crisp, minty outer shell to release a cool burst of refreshing minty flavor. Get incredibly fresh breath whenever you need it with bulk packs of ECLIPSE Sugarfree Chewing Gum. This resealable bottle of ECLIPSE Winterfrost Gum can fit in your car cupholder or your backpack so you can experience a rush of flavor wherever you go. Easily store this minty favorite in your pantry so you can always have your favorite flavor on hand. Stock the office breakroom or your desk drawer with breath-freshening gum so you can stay focused during the workday with long-lasting minty flavor. This bulk pack of gum contains 60 pieces of minty gum, so there's plenty to go around. Break the ice with friends old and new when you share the incredibly refreshing mint flavor of ECLIPSE Winterfrost Sugarfree Chewing Gum.
- Contains one (1) 60-piece bottle of ECLIPSE Winterfrost Sugarfree Gum
- 60 pieces of crisp, minty flavor with a crunchy outer shell and soft center
- Keep the fun going with the long-lasting flavor of ECLIPSE Winterfrost Sugarfree Gum
- Enjoy incredibly fresh breath when you chew ECLIPSE Sugarfree Gum
- This bulk pack of gum features a resealable bottle so you can stock up on minty goodness
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sorbitol, Maltitol, Gum Base, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Glycerol, Acacia, Less Than 2% of: Aspartame, Soy Lecithin, Color (Titanium Dioxide), Acesulfame K, Carnauba Wax, BHT (To Maintain Freshness).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More