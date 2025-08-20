Eclipse® Winterfrost Sugar Free Chewing Gum Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Eclipse® Winterfrost Sugar Free Chewing Gum Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Eclipse® Winterfrost Sugar Free Chewing Gum Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Eclipse® Winterfrost Sugar Free Chewing Gum

60 ctUPC: 0002200000317
Purchase Options
Located in CHECKLANE 18

Product Details

Start a blizzard in your mouth with ECLIPSE Winterfrost Sugarfree Chewing Gum. Crunch into the crisp, minty outer shell to release a cool burst of refreshing minty flavor. Get incredibly fresh breath whenever you need it with bulk packs of ECLIPSE Sugarfree Chewing Gum. This resealable bottle of ECLIPSE Winterfrost Gum can fit in your car cupholder or your backpack so you can experience a rush of flavor wherever you go. Easily store this minty favorite in your pantry so you can always have your favorite flavor on hand. Stock the office breakroom or your desk drawer with breath-freshening gum so you can stay focused during the workday with long-lasting minty flavor. This bulk pack of gum contains 60 pieces of minty gum, so there's plenty to go around. Break the ice with friends old and new when you share the incredibly refreshing mint flavor of ECLIPSE Winterfrost Sugarfree Chewing Gum.

  • Contains one (1) 60-piece bottle of ECLIPSE Winterfrost Sugarfree Gum
  • 60 pieces of crisp, minty flavor with a crunchy outer shell and soft center
  • Keep the fun going with the long-lasting flavor of ECLIPSE Winterfrost Sugarfree Gum
  • Enjoy incredibly fresh breath when you chew ECLIPSE Sugarfree Gum
  • This bulk pack of gum features a resealable bottle so you can stock up on minty goodness

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2piece (3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sorbitol, Maltitol, Gum Base, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Glycerol, Acacia, Less Than 2% of: Aspartame, Soy Lecithin, Color (Titanium Dioxide), Acesulfame K, Carnauba Wax, BHT (To Maintain Freshness).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More