Start a blizzard in your mouth with ECLIPSE Winterfrost Sugarfree Chewing Gum. Crunch into the crisp, minty outer shell to release a cool burst of refreshing minty flavor. Get incredibly fresh breath whenever you need it with bulk packs of ECLIPSE Sugarfree Chewing Gum. This resealable bottle of ECLIPSE Winterfrost Gum can fit in your car cupholder or your backpack so you can experience a rush of flavor wherever you go. Easily store this minty favorite in your pantry so you can always have your favorite flavor on hand. Stock the office breakroom or your desk drawer with breath-freshening gum so you can stay focused during the workday with long-lasting minty flavor. This bulk pack of gum contains 60 pieces of minty gum, so there's plenty to go around. Break the ice with friends old and new when you share the incredibly refreshing mint flavor of ECLIPSE Winterfrost Sugarfree Chewing Gum.

Contains one (1) 60-piece bottle of ECLIPSE Winterfrost Sugarfree Gum

60 pieces of crisp, minty flavor with a crunchy outer shell and soft center

Keep the fun going with the long-lasting flavor of ECLIPSE Winterfrost Sugarfree Gum

Enjoy incredibly fresh breath when you chew ECLIPSE Sugarfree Gum

This bulk pack of gum features a resealable bottle so you can stock up on minty goodness