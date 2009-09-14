Introducing EcoSMART® Home Pest Control.

Now there is an organic insecticide that is safe to use around children and pets and won''t harm the environment. EcoSMART® Home Pest Control is made from a patented blend of plant oils. It kills bugs fast, without any synthetic toxins or harmful residue. It''s safe. It''s effective. It''s smart. Naturally.

Kills and Repels: Ants (including Carpenter, Red Harvester, Pavement and Argentine) Beetles, Centipedes, Cockroaches, Crickets, Earwigs, Fleas, Milipedes, Pantry Pests, Pilbugs, Silverfish, Spiders, Sowbugs, Ticks and other crawling insect pests.