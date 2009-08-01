Introducing EcoSMART® Organic™ Garden Insect Killer.

Now there is an organic insecticide that is safe to use around children and pets and won''t harm the environment. EcoSMART® Organic™ Garden Insect Killer is made from a patented blend of organic plant oils. It kills bugs fast, without any synthetic toxins or harmful residue. It''s safe. It''s effective. It''s smart. Naturally.

Kills and Repels: Many common garden pests including Apple/Cherry Maggots, Caterpillars (armyworms/loopers), Aphids, Beetles (plant-feeding), Leafhoppers, Leafminers, Lygus Bugs, Mites, Psylids, Sawflies, Stink Bugs, Thrips, Whiteflies and other berry/fruit and nut tree insect pests, other ornamental insect pests, and other vegetable/melon insect pests.

Use on:

1. Ornamental plants including Roses, Flowers, Shrubs & Small Trees.

2. Garden Fruits & Vegetables including Melons, Berries & Nut Trees.

Use Tips:

1. Hard to control insects may require 2 to 3 applications.

2. Spray in early morning or early evening when it is cooler

3. For best results, apply to both sides of plant leaves and all plant surfaces where insects are found.