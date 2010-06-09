EcoSmart Organic Insect Repellent Perspective: front
EcoSmart Organic Insect Repellent

6 fl ozUPC: 0089559100120
Product Details

It's Safe. It's Effective. It's Smart... Naturally!

EcoSmart® keeps bugs away for hours and is safe for the entire family. We don't use DEET or other synthetic chemicals-our powerful, all-natural formula is made from organic plant oils, and repels mosquitoes, ticks, gnats, and other annoying pests for hours.

  • Keeps Away Mosquitoes, Ticks, Gnats & More
  • Repels for Hours!
  • Safe for the Entire Family! NON-TOXIC
  • Deet Free!
  • Fresh Natural Scent
  • Not Oily Dries Quickly