Hover to Zoom
EcoSmart Organic Insect Repellent
6 fl ozUPC: 0089559100120
Purchase Options
Product Details
It's Safe. It's Effective. It's Smart... Naturally!
EcoSmart® keeps bugs away for hours and is safe for the entire family. We don't use DEET or other synthetic chemicals-our powerful, all-natural formula is made from organic plant oils, and repels mosquitoes, ticks, gnats, and other annoying pests for hours.
- Keeps Away Mosquitoes, Ticks, Gnats & More
- Repels for Hours!
- Safe for the Entire Family! NON-TOXIC
- Deet Free!
- Fresh Natural Scent
- Not Oily Dries Quickly