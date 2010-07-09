EcoSmart Organic Weed and Grass Killer Perspective: front
EcoSmart Organic Weed and Grass Killer

24 fl ozUPC: 0089559100121
Now there is an organic herbicide that is safe to use around children and pets and won''t harm the environment. EcoSMART® Organic™ Weed & Grass Killer is made from a patented blend of organic plant oils. It kills weeds fast, without any synthetic toxins or harmful residue. It''s safe. It''s effective. It''s smart. Naturally.

Kills All Types of Weeds and Grasses. For use on patios, walkways, driveways, around trees and shrubs, along fences and foundations and in other areas of your yard.