Ecotools full powder brush is designed with a large, dense and incredibly-soft head to evenly distribute and blend pressed powders for an everyday, matte look. This handcrafted, beautifully-soft brush is 100% vegan and peta-certified. This brush provides full coverage. Includes one ecotools full powder brush. Armed with a mission to make women look beautiful on the outside and feel just as good on the inside, we set out to create a brush collection that was environmentally-friendly, high-quality and affordable.