Edna Valley Vineyard Central Coast Chardonnay is a medium bodied, crisp white wine bursting with bright notes of apple and apricot. Well-balanced with medium oak and a buttery mouthfeel, this refreshing white wine is layered with hints of ripe tropical fruit. This highly versatile Chardonnay wine is great on its own or paired with light pasta and poultry dishes. Serve this California wine chilled for the best tasting experience. Edna Valley Vineyard Chardonnay was named the 'Best Chardonnay under $17' by The Tasting Panel, April 2018. Take a step back, relax and enjoy a glass of Edna Valley Vineyard Chardonnay White Wine with family and friends.



One 750 mL bottle of Edna Valley Vineyard Central Coast Chardonnay Dry White Wine

Full bodied, well-balanced dry wine with medium oak and a buttery mouthfeel

Crisp white wine with hints of ripe tropical and notes of apple and apricot

Central Coast wine from California

Named the 'Best Chardonnay under $17' by The Tasting Panel, April 2018

Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable

This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass