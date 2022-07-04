Edna Valley Vineyard Pinot Noir Red Wine Perspective: front
Edna Valley Vineyard Pinot Noir Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0001813820402
Product Details

Edna Valley Vineyard Central Coast Pinot Noir offers a taste that is both rich in style and light on the palate. Hints of violet and black cherry lead to notes of fresh baked blackberry pie with a silky mouthfeel. A vibrant acidity and lingering finish make this Pinot Noir wine a great pairing with a variety of dishes such as roasted chicken, salmon and pasta. This versatile California wine is perfect for a date night, weekend dinner or everyday meal. Take a step back, relax and enjoy a glass of Edna Valley Vineyard Pinot Noir Red Wine with family and friends.

  • One 750 mL bottle of Edna Valley Vineyard Pinot Noir Red Wine
  • Light red wine with a silky mouthfeel and long finish
  • Vibrant Pinot Noir wine with notes of black cherry and baked blackberry pie
  • Rich in style and light on the palate
  • Highly versatile wine pairs well with roasted chicken, salmon and pasta
  • California Central Coast wine
  • Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable
  • This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass