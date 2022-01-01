Educational Insights GeoSafari Sprout and Grow Viewers Window Kit includes packets of bean and pea seeds, step-by-step guide with instructions, suggested activities and journal pages to fill in as you follow the process from seed planting to full-grown plants. Large window stands erect on a tabletop or windowsill while the special potting soil nurtures seeds for optimum growth. Kit allows gardeners of all ages to watch seeds sprout and grow into plants, right in front of their eyes.