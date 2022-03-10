Educational Insights Blurt Word Race Game - Strategy - 3 to 12 Players - 1 Each The board game called Blurt! makes you think fast. What word means "a partially dried grape"? Be the first to say "raisin," and you're on your way to winning this riotous game of rapid work recall. Players take turns reading clues aloud, competing to blurt out the correct answer first with getting tongue-tied and move ahead on the board. The first person or team to circle the board wins. Blurt! is a great vocabulary builder for students and a must for family game night. This junior version for ages 7 and up includes 200 cards (1,200 clues), game board, six game pieces, one die and guide. It is designed for 3 to 12 players in teams. It is not recommended for children under the age of 3 because of the small parts.