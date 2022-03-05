Hover to Zoom
Educational Insights Design & Drill Power Play Vehicles Race Car
Product Details
Kids can zoom into build 'n' play fun with Design & Drill® Power Play Vehicles™! Your junior pit crew can build their vehicle by snapping the pieces together. Then, they can use the motorized mini-drill to add the bolts. Finally, it's time to add artistic flair and customize their creation with colorful stickers, and zoom into creative STEM play! Once their racer is ready to hit the road, they can use kid-power to send their car speeding!
Psst, They're Learning!
- Perfect for STEM learning
- Explores patterning, matching, and counting
- Builds construction and fine motor skills
- Encourages creativity and imagination while building confidence
Cut to the Chase
- Build your own race car, complete with moving pieces, using 7 snap-on parts
- 15 Clear bolts
- Motorized, kid-friendly mini-drill with socket bit
- Colorful & decorative stickers
- Multilingual instructional guide
- Drill requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- Ages 3-6