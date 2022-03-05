Kids can zoom into build 'n' play fun with Design & Drill® Power Play Vehicles™! Your junior pit crew can build their vehicle by snapping the pieces together. Then, they can use the motorized mini-drill to add the bolts. Finally, it's time to add artistic flair and customize their creation with colorful stickers, and zoom into creative STEM play! Once their racer is ready to hit the road, they can use kid-power to send their car speeding!

Psst, They're Learning!

Perfect for STEM learning

Explores patterning, matching, and counting

Builds construction and fine motor skills

Encourages creativity and imagination while building confidence

Cut to the Chase