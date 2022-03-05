Part learning companion part magic wand the Hot Dots® Jr. Pen talks laughs lights up and even buzzes with excitement as children explore. Designed for little hands this electronic pen cheers for correct answers and gently redirects children when they answer incorrectly allowing for independent discovery. Simply press pen down on the cards to answer. Sets of 36 colorfully illustrated cards provide 72 early learning activities each plus answer key. A great way to get ready for school. Ages 4 and up / Grades PreK and up- Double-sided cards measure 6''L x 4''H each and store in included cases that feature handles for easy carrying - Ace measures 6''L - Ace requires 2 AAA batteries not included