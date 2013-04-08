Hover to Zoom
Educational Insights® Even Steven's Odd! Game
1 ctUPC: 0008600203415
Product Details
It's a race to the dice! The first player to complete ten math challenges and grab Steven wins this fast-paced, dice-rolling race!
- Learn to recognize odd and even numbers
- Practice addition and subtraction
- Improves matching skills
- Ages 7+
Contents include:
- 24 dice
- 40 leveled challenge cards
- 4 dice holders
- Game guide