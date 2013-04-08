Educational Insights® Even Steven's Odd! Game Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Educational Insights® Even Steven's Odd! Game Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Educational Insights® Even Steven's Odd! Game Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Educational Insights® Even Steven's Odd! Game Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Educational Insights® Even Steven's Odd! Game Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Educational Insights® Even Steven's Odd! Game

1 ctUPC: 0008600203415
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

It's a race to the dice! The first player to complete ten math challenges and grab Steven wins this fast-paced, dice-rolling race!

  • Learn to recognize odd and even numbers
  • Practice addition and subtraction
  • Improves matching skills
  • Ages 7+

Contents include:

  • 24 dice
  • 40 leveled challenge cards
  • 4 dice holders
  • Game guide

Shipping & Return Information