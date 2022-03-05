Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Educational Insights GeoSafari MicroPro® Microscope Set
48 pcUPC: 0008600205301
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Perfect for individual or classroom use, the glass eyepieces and power settings from 50X to 600X provide users with superior precision viewing. The built in light and rack and pinion focusing help deliver bright clear images.
Includes:
- Die-cast metal microscope
- (2) glass eyepieces (10X & 20X)
- Scalpel
- Spatula
- Stirring rod
- Tweezers
- Capped test tube
- Petri dish
- Pipette
- Spare bulb
- (3) specimen vials
- (3) prepared slides
- (8) blank slides with labels
- (16) slide covers
- 18-page instruction and activity guide