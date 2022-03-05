Hover to Zoom
Educational Insights® Hot Dots® Junior Interactive Storybook Set with Ace Pen
4 pkUPC: 0008600202384
Preschoolers love using "Ace"—the Talking, Teaching Dog® as they enjoy these fun stories, each with 11 interactive early learning activities designed to support school readiness.
- "Ace"—the Talking, Teaching Dog® cheers for correct answers and gently redirects children when they answer incorrectly
- Ages 4+
- Confidence-building feedback
- Encourages independent learning
- Provides ample practice time
- Four 24-page, richly illustrated storybooks that prepare preschoolers in the following areas: alphabet readiness, beginning phonics, patterns, shapes, and more
- Pen requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)