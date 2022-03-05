Educational Insights® Hot Dots® Junior Interactive Storybook Set with Ace Pen Perspective: front
Educational Insights® Hot Dots® Junior Interactive Storybook Set with Ace Pen Perspective: back
Educational Insights® Hot Dots® Junior Interactive Storybook Set with Ace Pen

4 pkUPC: 0008600202384
Product Details

Preschoolers love using "Ace"—the Talking, Teaching Dog® as they enjoy these fun stories, each with 11 interactive early learning activities designed to support school readiness.

  • "Ace"—the Talking, Teaching Dog® cheers for correct answers and gently redirects children when they answer incorrectly
  • Ages 4+
  • Confidence-building feedback
  • Encourages independent learning
  • Provides ample practice time
  • Four 24-page, richly illustrated storybooks that prepare preschoolers in the following areas: alphabet readiness, beginning phonics, patterns, shapes, and more
  • Pen requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)

