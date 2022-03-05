Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Educational Insights® Hot Dots® Junior Let's Master Grade 1 Math Set with Hot Dots Pen
1 ctUPC: 0008600202374
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
This two-book set with included Hot Dots® pen provides children with 100 lessons on a variety of math skills, from counting & numbers and patterns to time and fractions.
- Playful, interactive learning
- Encourages parent-child interaction
- Offers confidence-building feedback
- Provides ample practice time
- 85 First-grade-level math lessons in these areas: Patterns, Time, Shapes/Geometry, Measurement, Money, Place Value, and Math Facts, PLUS 15 challenge reading lessons for advanced learners
- Hot Dots® pen requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)