Educational Insights Hot Dots Junior Let's Master Grade 1 Reading Set with Hot Dots Pen
3 pcUPC: 0008600202392
Product Details
This two-book set with included Hot Dots® pen provides children with 100 lessons on a variety of reading and language arts skills, from reading comprehension and vocabulary to spelling and punctuation. Fifteen of the 100 lessons are challenge activities that prepare children for skills at the next grade level.
Psst...They're Learning!
- Playful, interactive learning
- Encourages parent-child interaction
- Develops early math skills necessary for school success
- Offers confidence-building feedback
- Provides ample practice time
Cut to the Chase
- 85 First-grade-level lessons in these areas: Phonics, Sight Words, Punctuation & Grammar, Reading Comprehension, PLUS 15 challenge reading lessons for advanced learners
- The set includes two sturdy spiral-bound books and Hot Dots® interactive, electronic pen
- Hot Dots® pen requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)