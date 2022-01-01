This two-book set with included "Ace"—the Talking, Teaching Dog® pen provides children with 100 lessons on a variety of reading and language arts skills from reading comprehension and vocabulary to spelling and punctuation. Fifteen of the 100 lessons are challenge activities that prepare children for skills at the next grade level.

Playful, interactive learning

Confidence-building feedback

Provides ample practice time

Encourages independent learning Cut to the Chase

85 Kindergarten-level lessons in these areas: Letter Recognition, Reading Readiness, Phonics, Sight Words, Punctuation & Grammar, PLUS 15 challenge reading lessons for advanced learners

The set includes two sturdy spiral-bound books and "Ace"—the Talking, Teaching Dog interactive, electronic Hot Dots® Jr. pen

Ace requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)

Ages 5-6