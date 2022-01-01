Hover to Zoom
Educational Insights® Hot Dots® Junior Let's Master Kindergarten Reading Set with Ace Pen
1 ctUPC: 0008600202391
Product Details
This two-book set with included "Ace"—the Talking, Teaching Dog® pen provides children with 100 lessons on a variety of reading and language arts skills from reading comprehension and vocabulary to spelling and punctuation. Fifteen of the 100 lessons are challenge activities that prepare children for skills at the next grade level.
- Playful, interactive learning
- Confidence-building feedback
- Provides ample practice time
- Encourages independent learning Cut to the Chase
- 85 Kindergarten-level lessons in these areas: Letter Recognition, Reading Readiness, Phonics, Sight Words, Punctuation & Grammar, PLUS 15 challenge reading lessons for advanced learners
- The set includes two sturdy spiral-bound books and "Ace"—the Talking, Teaching Dog interactive, electronic Hot Dots® Jr. pen
- Ace requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Ages 5-6