Educational Insights® Hot Dots® Junior Let's Master Pre-Kindergarten Math Set with Ace Pen
1 ctUPC: 0008600202372
Purchase Options
Product Details
This two-book set with included "Ace"—the Talking, Teaching Dog® pen provides children with 100 lessons on a variety of math skills, from counting & numbers and patterns to time and fractions. Fifteen of the 100 lessons are challenge activities that prepare children for skills at the next grade level.
- Playful, interactive learning
- Encourages parent-child interaction
- Develops early math skills necessary for school success
- Offers confidence-building feedback
- Provides ample practice time
- 85 Pre-K level math lessons in these areas: Counting & Numbers, Patterns, Time, Shapes/Geometry, Fractions, Measurement, and Math Facts, PLUS 15 challenge reading lessons for advanced learners (8"H)
- Book set includes Hot Dots Jr. "Ace"—the Talking, Teaching Dog™ interactive, electronic Hot Dots pen
- Ace pen requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)