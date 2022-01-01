Kanoodle Duplexity will put your brain power to the test with 200 magnetic puzzle challenges! Use your spatial reasoning and problem solving skills to complete these logic puzzles. Simply select a challenge card and place it in the case. Then, use two-tone magnetic pieces to recreate the puzzle. Sounds like a snap, but remember, both ends of each piece must fit in the puzzle! Are you up for the challenge? Or will you fall to pieces?