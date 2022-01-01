The slammin' new way to master multiplication! Features five fun multiplication games that reinforce important multiplication concepts for numbers 1–9. Read the problem, scan the possible answers, and slam the one that's correct! Better move quickly, though—each game is timed and the faster you get through the questions, the better your score! Missed problems are recycled until they are answered correctly, ensuring comprehension and mastery. Increasingly difficult levels, flashing lights, and fun sound effects keep kids slammin' for more!

Requires 3 AA batteries (not included)

Measures 8.625"L x 5.75"W x 2.25"H

Grades 3+