Educational Insights Nancy B's Science Club Binoculars & Wildlife Activity Journal

1 ctUPC: 0008600205353
Product Details

Grab your binoculars and get outside! From bird find-its and ecosystem challenges to creative writing and drawing exercises, the Nancy B Binoculars and Wildlife Activity Journal set are the perfect tools for true nature lovers. Uncover interesting discoveries while bird watching, observing plants, and more!

  • Great introduction tool for young naturalists
  • Real-life journaling activities provide hands-on science experiences
  • Binoculars and activity journal
  • On-the-go science learning tool
  • Lightweight, yet durable
  • Scientific experiences designed for kids ages 8-11

