Educational Insights Nancy B's Science Club Binoculars & Wildlife Activity Journal
Grab your binoculars and get outside! From bird find-its and ecosystem challenges to creative writing and drawing exercises, the Nancy B Binoculars and Wildlife Activity Journal set are the perfect tools for true nature lovers. Uncover interesting discoveries while bird watching, observing plants, and more!
- Great introduction tool for young naturalists
- Real-life journaling activities provide hands-on science experiences
- Binoculars and activity journal
- On-the-go science learning tool
- Lightweight, yet durable
- Scientific experiences designed for kids ages 8-11