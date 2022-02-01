Educational Insights Nancy B's Science Club MoonScope and Sky Gazer's Activity Journal Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Educational Insights Nancy B's Science Club MoonScope and Sky Gazer's Activity Journal Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Educational Insights Nancy B's Science Club MoonScope and Sky Gazer's Activity Journal Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Educational Insights Nancy B's Science Club MoonScope and Sky Gazer's Activity Journal

1 ctUPC: 0008600205351
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Take a tour of the nighttime sky—with visits to the stars, Saturn, Jupiter, and even the mountain ranges on the moon!

Includes:

  • Moon Filter
  • 2 Eyepieces
  • Scope
  • Glow-In-The-Dark Ring
  • Age Range: 8+
  • Battery Size: AAA
  • Batteries Included: No
  • Batteries Required: Yes
  • Quantity of Batteries Required: 2

WARNING: This product contains small parts and could be a choking hazard for children under the age of 3.

Shipping & Return Information