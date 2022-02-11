Get a Worms-Eye View of Root Growth. This transparent natures window allows gardeners of all ages to watch seeds sprout and grow into plants-right before their eyes! The large, transparent Sprout & Grow Window stands upright on a tabletop or windowsill. Special potting soil nurtures seeds for optimum growth. Comes with packets of bean and pea seeds, and a step-by-step guide with instructions, suggested activities, and journal pages to fill in as you follow the process from seed planting to full-grown plants. Grade K-12 / 5+ years.