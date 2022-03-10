Hover to Zoom
Edward & Sons Miso-Cup Golden Vegetable Soup Packets
4 ctUPC: 0001120600093
Product Details
- Low Fat
- Cholesterol Free
- Low Calorie
- Freeze Dried
- Instant - Just Add Hot Water
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Low Fat
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1half envelope (9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium740mg30.83%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.33%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Calcium26mg2.6%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium80mg2.29%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Freeze-dried Miso (Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt, Roasted Soybean Powder, Koji Culture [Aspergillus Oryzae]), Onion Powder, Green Onion, Parsley.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More