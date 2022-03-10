Hover to Zoom
Edward & Sons Miso-Cup Savory Soup With Seaweed Packets
4 ctUPC: 0001120600094
Product Details
- Low fat
- Cholesterol free
- Low calorie
- Natural and instant
Nutritional Information
Low Fat
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5envelope (9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium710mg30.87%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium22mg2%
Iron0.7mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Freeze-dried Miso (Soybeans, Rice, Salt, Roasted Soybean Powder, Koji Culture [Aspergillus Oryzae]), Wakame Seaweed, Green Onion.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
