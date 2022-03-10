Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.5envelope (9 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 35

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1.5g 1.92% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 710mg 30.87%

Total Carbohydrate 3g 1.09% Dietary Fiber 1g 3.57% Sugar 2g

Protein 2g

Calcium 22mg 2%

Iron 0.7mg 4%