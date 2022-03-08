Hover to Zoom
Edward & Sons® Sesame Brown Rice Snaps
3.5 ozUPC: 0001120600036
Product Details
Edward & Sons® Brown Rice Snaps offer a blend of purity, simplicity, and wonderful taste. Since 1978, they have enhanced the table and delighted the palate of the most discerning natural gourmet. To create Brown Rice Snaps, 100% brown rice is carefully cleaned, and then milled into a fine flour containing the essential nutrients of the hole grain.
- No added oils or preservatives
- Nutri-Check: Gluten free
- Low fat Sodium free
- Vegan
- Whole grain rice crackers
- No wheat added
- Tamari Sesame.
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9crackers (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Grain Brown Rice, Sesame Seeds
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
