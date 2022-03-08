Edward & Sons® Brown Rice Snaps offer a blend of purity, simplicity, and wonderful taste. Since 1978, they have enhanced the table and delighted the palate of the most discerning natural gourmet. To create Brown Rice Snaps, 100% brown rice is carefully cleaned, and then milled into a fine flour containing the essential nutrients of the hole grain.

No added oils or preservatives

Nutri-Check: Gluten free

Low fat Sodium free

Vegan

Whole grain rice crackers

No wheat added

Tamari Sesame.