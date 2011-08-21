Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 9cracker (15 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.5g 0.64% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 125mg 5.43%

Total Carbohydrate 12g 4.36% Dietary Fiber 1g 3.57% Sugar 0g

Protein 1g

Calcium 4mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%