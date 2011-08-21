Hover to Zoom
Edward & Sons Tamari Seaweed Brown Rice Snaps
3.5 ozUPC: 0001120600035
Product Details
- Baked
- No Added Oils or Preservatives
- Gluten Free
- Fat Free
- Low Sodium
- Whole Grain Rice Crackers
- No Wheat Added
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Low Fat
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9cracker (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Grain Brown Rice, Tamari (Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt, Brewing Started [Aspergillus Oryzae]), Seaweed (Nori)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.