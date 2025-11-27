Improve fine motor skills and develop creative thinking skills with this Junior GeoStix construction set. 10 different lengths including quarter and half-circle pieces that snap together at different points. The set includes 200 flexible plastic sticks, and 30 double-sided activity cards. Sizes range from 2.5cm to 15cm and 90° R7.07cm and 180° R7.07cm pieces. Inspire imagination and creativity while developing fine motor, creative thinking and problem solving skills. An ideal hands-on manipulative for children from 3 to 99! Contents include 200 flexible GeoStix in 10 sizes including quarter and half-circle pieces, 30 double-sided activity cards, instruction manual.

Grade PK-3/ 5-9 years

Inspire imagination and creativity while developing fine motor, creative thinking and problem solving skills

Activity guide provides suggestions about making shapes, comparing different sizes, creating different items, developing a story, and recognizing numbers

Fun construction set for the whole family