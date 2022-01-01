Life's many branches all connect in ways we often don't expect. Its boughs are bent with leaves and fruits, and beasts and bugs down to its roots. A whole made up of many parts: claws and petals, brains and hearts. Celebrate this teeming tree, and do this puzzle, lovingly! Puzzle your way through the Tree of Life, a 1000+ piece jigsaw puzzle inspired by a medieval tapestry that's a great activity for the whole family to enjoy.

Illustrated by Jennifer Orkin Lewis.

Assembled puzzle measures approximately 23 x 23 inches.