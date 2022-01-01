Hover to Zoom
eeBoo Tree of Life Puzzle
1008 pc
Life's many branches all connect in ways we often don't expect. Its boughs are bent with leaves and fruits, and beasts and bugs down to its roots. A whole made up of many parts: claws and petals, brains and hearts. Celebrate this teeming tree, and do this puzzle, lovingly! Puzzle your way through the Tree of Life, a 1000+ piece jigsaw puzzle inspired by a medieval tapestry that's a great activity for the whole family to enjoy.
Illustrated by Jennifer Orkin Lewis.
Assembled puzzle measures approximately 23 x 23 inches.