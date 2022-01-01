Take on the extra challenge of a round puzzle! This intricately painted scene by illustrator Kevin Hawkes will transport any puzzler into a magical realm. A glowing sunset illuminates the inhabitants of the Unicorn's secret home; can you find the singing peacock or spot a humble hedgehog? For centuries an emblem of purity and grace, the unicorn dwells only in a secret, sacred place. So gather round and contemplate this fabulist's invention, while the beauty of its habitat commands your rapt attention!

Completed puzzle measures approximately 23 inches in diameter.