Effie's Cocoa Biscuits with Toasted Coconut
7.2 ozUPC: 0089107700208
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar6g
Protein2g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Butter, Oats, Cane Sugar, Organic Barley Malt Extract, Dried Coconut, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Water, Kosher Salt, Baking Soda, Turbinado Sugar
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
