Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Butter, Oats, Cane Sugar, Organic Barley Malt Extract, Dried Coconut, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Water, Kosher Salt, Baking Soda, Turbinado Sugar

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

