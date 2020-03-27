Eggo Breakfast Blueberry Frozen Waffles
Wake up and get your day off to a great start with the feel-good taste of Eggo Blueberry Waffles. Crafted with delicious ingredients and tasty blueberry flavor, our waffles are a perfect balance of crispy, fluffy goodness. Convenient and easy to prepare, Eggo Blueberry Waffles help bring smiles to everyone in the family during fast-paced, busy mornings where getting a bite to eat can be a challenge. Great for families and individuals, these delicious waffles are made to enjoy as part of a balanced breakfast, with your favorite breakfast sides, or your favorite morning toppings like butter, syrup, jellies, preserves, fruit, and whipped cream. With colors and flavors from natural sources, our waffles are Kosher dairy and provide a good source of 9 vitamins and minerals. Eggo waffles are also great for making creative desserts; make an ice cream sandwich for a crowd-pleasing option. They’re just so delicious, would you L'Eggo your Eggo?
- The yummy taste of your favorite classic Eggo waffle with a sweet berry flavor in every bite
- Crisp, golden and fluffy, our waffles are made with delicious ingredients and the flavor of blueberries for an irresistible homemade taste
- Quick, convenient, and easy to prepare
- Just pop in the toaster or oven for a warm family-favorite breakfast; Great for kids and adults
- Contains 24 waffles
- Packaged for great taste
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm and/or Canola), Sugar, Dextrose, Eggs, Contains 2% or Less of Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate For Color, Blueberry Juice Concentrate For Color, Natural Flavors, Blueberries, Whey, Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
