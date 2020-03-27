Eggo Breakfast Blueberry Frozen Waffles Perspective: front
Eggo Breakfast Blueberry Frozen Waffles

24 ct / 29.6 ozUPC: 0003800033360
Wake up and get your day off to a great start with the feel-good taste of Eggo Blueberry Waffles. Crafted with delicious ingredients and tasty blueberry flavor, our waffles are a perfect balance of crispy, fluffy goodness. Convenient and easy to prepare, Eggo Blueberry Waffles help bring smiles to everyone in the family during fast-paced, busy mornings where getting a bite to eat can be a challenge. Great for families and individuals, these delicious waffles are made to enjoy as part of a balanced breakfast, with your favorite breakfast sides, or your favorite morning toppings like butter, syrup, jellies, preserves, fruit, and whipped cream. With colors and flavors from natural sources, our waffles are Kosher dairy and provide a good source of 9 vitamins and minerals. Eggo waffles are also great for making creative desserts; make an ice cream sandwich for a crowd-pleasing option. They’re just so delicious, would you L'Eggo your Eggo?

  • The yummy taste of your favorite classic Eggo waffle with a sweet berry flavor in every bite
  • Crisp, golden and fluffy, our waffles are made with delicious ingredients and the flavor of blueberries for an irresistible homemade taste
  • Quick, convenient, and easy to prepare
  • Just pop in the toaster or oven for a warm family-favorite breakfast; Great for kids and adults
  • Contains 24 waffles
  • Packaged for great taste

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2waffles (70 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium370mg16.09%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar6g
Protein4g
Calcium260mg20%
Iron3.6mg20%
Niacin2.4mg15%
Phosphorus188mg15%
Potassium40mg0%
Riboflavin0.13mg10%
Vitamin A180mcg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm and/or Canola), Sugar, Dextrose, Eggs, Contains 2% or Less of Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate For Color, Blueberry Juice Concentrate For Color, Natural Flavors, Blueberries, Whey, Soy Lecithin

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

