Eggo Breakfast Chocolatey Chip Frozen Waffles
Product Details
Wake up and greet the day with the feel-good taste of Eggo Chocolatey Chip Waffles. Crafted with delicious ingredients and a fantastic chocolatey flavor, our waffles are a perfect balance of crispy, fluffy goodness. Convenient and easy to prepare, Eggo Chocolatey Chip Waffles bring warmth to busy mornings. Great for families and individuals, these delicious waffles are made to enjoy as a part of a balanced breakfast and pair well with your favorite morning toppings like butter, syrup, jellies, preserves, fruit, chocolate or hazelnut spreads, and whipped cream. With no artificial colors or flavors, our waffles also provide a good source of 9 vitamins and minerals and are Kosher dairy. Not just for breakfast, Eggo waffles make a warm, comforting after-school snack or late-night treat and are great for making ice-cream sandwiches. Why not try a little vanilla ice cream in between two Eggo waffles for a crowd-pleasing dessert? They’re just so delicious, would you L'Eggo your Eggo?
- The yummy flavor of your favorite classic Eggo waffles with the taste of sweet chocolatey chips in every bite
- Crisp, golden and fluffy, our waffles are made with delicious ingredients for an irresistible homemade taste
- Quick, convenient, and easy to prepare; Just pop in the toaster oven for a warm family-favorite breakfast; Great for kids and adults
- Contains 24 waffles
- Packaged for freshness and great taste
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm, Palm Kernel and/or Canola), Eggs, Contains 2% or Less of Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Cocoa, Molasses, Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavors, Soy Lecithin, Chocolate, Nonfat Milk.Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
