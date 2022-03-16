Eggo Breakfast Chocolatey Chip Frozen Waffles Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Eggo Breakfast Chocolatey Chip Frozen Waffles

24 ct / 29.6 ozUPC: 0003800033364
Purchase Options
Located in BACK WALL

Product Details

Wake up and greet the day with the feel-good taste of Eggo Chocolatey Chip Waffles. Crafted with delicious ingredients and a fantastic chocolatey flavor, our waffles are a perfect balance of crispy, fluffy goodness. Convenient and easy to prepare, Eggo Chocolatey Chip Waffles bring warmth to busy mornings. Great for families and individuals, these delicious waffles are made to enjoy as a part of a balanced breakfast and pair well with your favorite morning toppings like butter, syrup, jellies, preserves, fruit, chocolate or hazelnut spreads, and whipped cream. With no artificial colors or flavors, our waffles also provide a good source of 9 vitamins and minerals and are Kosher dairy. Not just for breakfast, Eggo waffles make a warm, comforting after-school snack or late-night treat and are great for making ice-cream sandwiches. Why not try a little vanilla ice cream in between two Eggo waffles for a crowd-pleasing dessert? They’re just so delicious, would you L'Eggo your Eggo?

  • The yummy flavor of your favorite classic Eggo waffles with the taste of sweet chocolatey chips in every bite
  • Crisp, golden and fluffy, our waffles are made with delicious ingredients for an irresistible homemade taste
  • Quick, convenient, and easy to prepare; Just pop in the toaster oven for a warm family-favorite breakfast; Great for kids and adults
  • Contains 24 waffles
  • Packaged for freshness and great taste

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2waffles (70 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium370mg16.09%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar9g
Protein4g
Calcium260mg20%
Iron3.8mg20%
Niacin2.4mg15%
Phosphorus125mg10%
Potassium60mg2%
Riboflavin0.13mg10%
Vitamin A180mcg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm, Palm Kernel and/or Canola), Eggs, Contains 2% or Less of Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Cocoa, Molasses, Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavors, Soy Lecithin, Chocolate, Nonfat Milk.Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More