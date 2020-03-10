Eggo® Buttermilk Frozen Waffles
Product Details
Wake up and greet the day with the feel-good taste of Kellogg's® Eggo® Buttermilk Waffles. Crafted with delicious ingredients, our waffles are a perfect balance of crispy, fluffy goodness. Pop these frozen waffles in the toaster or oven for a delightfully crisp texture and the familiar, inviting taste of homemade waffles. These tasty frozen waffles are made with pantry-perfect staples and every serving provides a good source of 9 vitamins and minerals. Conveniently packaged and easy to prepare, Kellogg's Eggo Buttermilk Waffles help bring warmth and smiles to fast-paced, busy mornings where getting a bite to eat may otherwise be a challenge. Great for families and individuals alike, these delicious waffles are made to enjoy as part of a delicious breakfast. Try them with your favorite morning toppings such as butter and syrup, jellies and jam, peanut butter, hazelnut spread, fresh fruit, berries, whipped cream, and more. They’re just so delicious, would you L’Eggo your Eggo?
- Tasty frozen waffles with a delicious buttermilk flavor and the classic Eggo shape for a tasty part of breakfast or anytime
- Crisp, golden, and delightfully fluffy; made with pantry-perfect ingredients for an irresistible taste
- No artificial colors or flavors
- Kosher Dairy
- Contains wheat, egg, milk, and soy ingredients
- Quick, convenient, and easy to prepare
- Just pop in the toaster or oven as part of a warm family-favorite breakfast
- Great for kids and adults
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamine Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm, and/or Canola Oil), Buttermilk, Eggs, Leavening (Baking Soba, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Soy Lecithin, Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Reduced Iron, Niacinamide, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
