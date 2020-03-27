Eggo Frozen French Toast Sticks Cinnamon
Product Details
Wake up and greet the day with the feel-good taste of Eggo Cinnamon French Toaster Sticks. Crafted with delicious ingredients, our Toaster Sticks help bring energy to busy mornings. Convenient and easy to prepare, Eggo French Toaster Sticks bring warmth to your day. Great for families and individuals, these Toaster Sticks are delicious on their own or with the addition of your favorite morning toppings like butter, syrup, fruit, and whipped cream. Made with no artificial colors or flavors, our Toaster Sticks also provide a good source of 9 vitamins and minerals (see nutrition information for sodium content), are an excellent source of calcium, and are Kosher Dairy. Eggo Cinnamon French Toaster Sticks are great to bring along on the bus, in the car on the way to school, or even packed in a lunchbox, for a tasty snack on-the-go. Not just for breakfast you can enjoy these French toast sticks during snack time at home or as a late-night treat. So delicious, would you L'Eggo your Eggo?
- The delicious cinnamon taste of your favorite French Toast breakfast in a fun, easy-to-eat shape
- Golden, fluffy, and ready to toast, our French Toaster Sticks are made with delicious ingredients for a comforting, homemade taste
- Good source of 9 vitamins and minerals (see nutrition information for sodium content); Excellent source of calcium; No artificial colors or flavors; Kosher Dairy; Contains wheat, egg, milk, and soy ingredients
- Convenient and easy to prepare; Just pop in the toaster for a warm family-favorite part of a breakfast; Great for kids and adults
- Includes one, 12.7-ounce box containing eight French Toaster slices; 32 French Toaster Sticks total; Packaged for great taste
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Fructose, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and Palm, Canola and/or Cottonseed), Eggs, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Cinnamon, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Reduced Iron, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More