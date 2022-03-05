Eggo Frozen Waffles Blueberry Perspective: front
Eggo Frozen Waffles Blueberry Perspective: back
Eggo Frozen Waffles Blueberry Perspective: left
Eggo Frozen Waffles Blueberry Perspective: right
Eggo Frozen Waffles Blueberry Perspective: top
Eggo Frozen Waffles Blueberry Perspective: bottom
Eggo Frozen Waffles Blueberry

10 ct / 12.3 ozUPC: 0003800040320
Product Details

Wake up and greet the day with the feel-good taste of Eggo Blueberry Waffles. Crafted with delicious ingredients and the perfect amount of yummy blueberry flavor, our waffles are a perfect balance of crispy, fluffy goodness. Convenient and easy to prepare, Eggo Blueberry Waffles bring warmth to busy mornings. Great for families and individuals, these delicious waffles are made to enjoy as a stand-alone breakfast treat or with your favorite morning toppings like butter and syrup, jellies and preserves, and whipped cream. With colors and flavors from natural sources, our waffles also provide a good source of 9 vitamins and minerals. So delicious you can't just L'Eggo!

  • The yummy taste of your favorite classic Eggo waffles with the flavor of sweet berry in every bite
  • Crisp, golden and fluffy, our waffles are made with delicious ingredients and the perfect amount of blueberry flavor for an irresistible homemade taste
  • Good source of 9 vitamins and minerals; Colors and flavors from natural sources; Kosher Dairy
  • Quick, convenient, and easy to prepare; Just pop in the toaster or oven for a warm family-favorite breakfast; Great for kids and adults
  • Includes one, 12.3-ounce box containing 10 waffles; Packaged for taste

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size2 Waffles (70g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium370mg16%
Total Carbohydrate29g11%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar6g0%
Protein4g0%
Calcium260mg20%
Folic Acid45mcg0%
Iron3.6mg20%
Niacin10%
Phosphorus15%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin A20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate), Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and Palm, Canola and/or Cottonseed), Sugar, Dextrose, Eggs, Contains 2% or Less of Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavors, Blueberries, Blueberry Juice Concentrate for Color, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate for Color, Whey, Soy Lecithin. Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Reduced Iron, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible