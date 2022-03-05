Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate), Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and Palm, Canola and/or Cottonseed), Sugar, Dextrose, Eggs, Contains 2% or Less of Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavors, Blueberries, Blueberry Juice Concentrate for Color, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate for Color, Whey, Soy Lecithin. Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Reduced Iron, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More