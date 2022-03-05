Eggo Frozen Waffles Blueberry
Product Details
Wake up and greet the day with the feel-good taste of Eggo Blueberry Waffles. Crafted with delicious ingredients and the perfect amount of yummy blueberry flavor, our waffles are a perfect balance of crispy, fluffy goodness. Convenient and easy to prepare, Eggo Blueberry Waffles bring warmth to busy mornings. Great for families and individuals, these delicious waffles are made to enjoy as a stand-alone breakfast treat or with your favorite morning toppings like butter and syrup, jellies and preserves, and whipped cream. With colors and flavors from natural sources, our waffles also provide a good source of 9 vitamins and minerals. So delicious you can't just L'Eggo!
- The yummy taste of your favorite classic Eggo waffles with the flavor of sweet berry in every bite
- Crisp, golden and fluffy, our waffles are made with delicious ingredients and the perfect amount of blueberry flavor for an irresistible homemade taste
- Good source of 9 vitamins and minerals; Colors and flavors from natural sources; Kosher Dairy
- Quick, convenient, and easy to prepare; Just pop in the toaster or oven for a warm family-favorite breakfast; Great for kids and adults
- Includes one, 12.3-ounce box containing 10 waffles; Packaged for taste
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate), Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and Palm, Canola and/or Cottonseed), Sugar, Dextrose, Eggs, Contains 2% or Less of Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavors, Blueberries, Blueberry Juice Concentrate for Color, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate for Color, Whey, Soy Lecithin. Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Reduced Iron, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
