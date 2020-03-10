Eggo Frozen Waffles Buttermilk
Product Details
Wake up and greet the day with the feel-good taste of Eggo Buttermilk Waffles. Crafted with delicious ingredients and cooked on griddles and irons just like in the home kitchen, our waffles are a perfect balance of crispy, fluffy goodness. Convenient and easy to prepare, Eggo Buttermilk Waffles bring warmth to busy mornings. Great for families and individuals, these delicious waffles are made to enjoy as a standalone breakfast treat or with your favorite morning toppings like butter and syrup, jellies and preserves, and whipped cream. Thinking of taking a turn for the savory? Go ahead and try them with fried chicken, bacon, or sausage, or combine for a delicious waffle sandwich. With colors and flavors from natural sources, our waffles also provide a good source of 9 vitamins and minerals. So delicious you can't just L'Eggo!
- The yummy flavor of your favorite classic Eggo waffles are sure to brighten your mornings
- Crisp, golden, and fluffy, our waffles are made with delicious ingredients for an irresistible homemade taste
- Good source of 9 vitamins and minerals; Colors and flavors from natural sources; Kosher Dairy
- Quick, convenient, and easy to prepare; Just pop in the toaster or oven for a warm family-favorite breakfast
- Includes one, 12.3-ounce box containing 10 waffles; Packaged for great taste
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and Palm, Canola and/or Cottonseed), Buttermilk, Eggs, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Soy Lecithin, Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Reduced Iron, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More