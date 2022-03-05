Eggo Frozen Waffles Chocolatey Chip
Product Details
Wake up and greet the day with the feel-good taste of Eggo Chocolatey Chip Waffles. Crafted with delicious ingredients and a fantastic chocolatey flavor, our waffles are a perfect balance of crispy, fluffy goodness. Convenient and easy to prepare, Eggo Chocolatey Chip Waffles bring warmth to busy mornings. Great for families and individuals, these delicious waffles are made to enjoy as a part of a balanced breakfast and pair well with your favorite morning toppings like butter, syrup, jellies, preserves, fruit, chocolate or hazelnut spreads, and whipped cream. With no artificial colors or flavors, our waffles also provide a good source of 9 vitamins and minerals and are Kosher dairy. Not just for breakfast, Eggo waffles make a warm, comforting after-school snack or late-night treat and are great for making ice-cream sandwiches. Why not try a little vanilla ice cream in between two Eggo waffles for a crowd-pleasing dessert? They're just so delicious, would you L'Eggo your Eggo?
- The familiar flavor of your favorite classic Eggo waffles with the taste of chocolatey chips in every bite
- Crisp, golden, and fluffy, our waffles are made with delicious ingredients and a chocolatey flavor for an irresistible, homemade taste
- A good source of 9 vitamins and minerals; No artificial colors or flavors; Contains wheat, egg, soy, and milk ingredients; Kosher Dairy
- Quick, convenient, and easy to prepare; Just pop in the toaster or oven for a warm part of a family-favorite breakfast; Great for kids and adults
- Includes one, 12.3-ounce box containing 10 waffles; Packaged for great taste
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm, Palm Kernel, Canola and/or Cottonseed), Eggs, Contains 2% or Less of Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Cocoa, Molasses, Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavors, Chocolate, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Milk, Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Reduced Iron, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
