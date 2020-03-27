Eggo Frozen Waffles Homestyle
Product Details
Wake up and greet the day with the feel-good taste of Kellogg's Eggo Homestyle Waffles. Now crispier and fluffier, our Eggo Homestyle Waffles are crafted with delicious ingredients. Pop these frozen waffles in the toaster or oven for a delightfully crisp texture and the familiar, inviting taste of homemade waffles. These tasty frozen waffles are made with pantry-perfect staples and every serving provides a good source of 9 vitamins and minerals. Conveniently packaged and easy to prepare, Kellogg's Eggo Homestyle Waffles help bring warmth and smiles to fast-paced, busy mornings where getting a bite to eat may otherwise be a challenge. Great for families and individuals alike, these delicious waffles are made to enjoy as part of a delicious breakfast. Try them with your favorite morning toppings such as butter and syrup, jellies and jam, peanut butter, hazelnut spread, fresh fruit, berries, whipped cream, and more. They're just so delicious, would you L'Eggo your Eggo?
- Delicious frozen waffles with an inviting homestyle flavor and the classic Eggo shape for a tasty part of breakfast or anytime
- Crisp, golden, and delightfully fluffy, these waffles are made with pantry-perfect ingredients for an irresistible homemade taste
- Good source of 9 vitamins and minerals; No artificial colors or flavors; Kosher Dairy; Contains wheat, egg, milk, and soy ingredients
- Quick, convenient, and easy to prepare; Just pop in the toaster or oven as part of a warm family-favorite breakfast; Great for kids and adults
- Includes one, 12.3-ounce box containing 10 waffles; Packaged for great taste
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and Palm, Canola and/or Cottonseed), Sugar, Eggs, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Dextrose, Spice, Whey, Soy Lecithin. Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Reduced Iron, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More